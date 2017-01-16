Watch Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey talk about Chimamanda Adichie in Farewell Interview
In the thoughtful, funny, inspirational and down-to-earth farewell interview with Oprah Winfrey at the White House, the ladies talk about Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's piece on the First Lady... amongst many other things.
Oprah told Michelle: Chimamanda's piece on her was "one of the most beautiful things I'd read about you",
Check out what they said starting at 20:45 of the interview.
