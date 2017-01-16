LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

Watch Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey talk about Chimamanda Adichie in Farewell Interview

In the thoughtful, funny, inspirational and down-to-earth farewell interview with Oprah Winfrey at the White House, the ladies talk about Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's piece on the First Lady... amongst many other things. Oprah told Michelle: Chimamanda's piece on her was "one of the most beautiful things I'd read about you", Check out what they said starting at 20:45 of the interview.
