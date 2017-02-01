Watch: Man proposes to his girlfriend of five months at Calabar Carnival

Odo Lawrence went down on his knee and proposed to his girlfriend of five months, Pamela Nelson at the Carnival Calabar 2016. He said:
"We only live once so we just go for it, if you want to do it, just do it". Odo told CrossRiverWatchTV.He revealed that they have dated for about four to five months adding that;
"When you know you know so you don’t need to take so long”. On her part, an excited Pamela Nelson said "I’m so excited. I’m so happy, I never expected this at all, I’m just so happy, I don’t know I’m just so happy"
