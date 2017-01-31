Watch: Lol...Lagos beggar pretends he is dying after he was caught lying
As shared by the founder of Kokun Foundation:
"Met this man just now at Ikeja begging me for 4,000 naira for his daughter who's dying at Lasuth, so I got down from the car and told him let's go and I will pay for all the outstanding bills he refused that he want to go himself which was a lie.. We decided to force him inside the car and he pretend that he's dying... #Lagos beggars will want to take advantage of u."
