Watch the 'homophobic' sermon that made Somizi to walk out of church
This is an update: Idols SA judge walked out of Grace Bible Church on Sunday after a visiting pastor labelled homosexuality as "disgusting and sinful". Above is the sermon delivered by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills
21 comments:
Just Observing..
Hmm
Only God can save us from all these negative news..
Ok!
Better he walks out.the bible is straight forward about its standard and stand about homosexuality.if he doesn't want to hear the truth then the church is not a pkace for him.everman is accountable to the master on the last day.
That's how he will walk to hell
He should walk out and never return straight to de abyss bcos even de animals will not welcome him in de jungle. Useless faggot de anger of God will locate all ur soon.
He said, there is nothing like homo sexuality in nature... Meaning gay is un-naural act... But why did we have homosexuals? Are they demon possessed? Am not understing biko... Oyinx godwin, linda ikeji first son made us to understand that homosexual is natural thing.. He was born like that.. Lols and he can't just stop it.. Because no one can stop the force of nature
Hmmmmm
...merited happiness
Linda which one be homophobic inside church again ? Is it not the bible that governs the church ? and yes it is sinful and disgusting
The Truth is the truth....God's word is infallible and can never be adulterated.
Why call it homophobic, Linda ikeji stop promoting evil on your blog. The truth cannot be called homophobic
hmmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
The man of God siad the truth
So Linda, answer na...is homosexuality not disgusting and sinful?
We are in the days of truth.....everyone shall know the truth!
Gbam.
I SUPPORT THE PASTOR
Homophilic Linda! Weldon ma! Keep supporting rubbish
