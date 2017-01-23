LIS

LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Watch the 'homophobic' sermon that made Somizi to walk out of church

This is an update: Idols SA judge walked out of Grace Bible Church on Sunday after a visiting pastor labelled homosexuality as "disgusting and sinful". Above is the sermon delivered by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills
Posted by at 1/23/2017 02:27:00 pm

21 comments:

Fashoranti Olanrewaju said...

Just Observing..

23 January 2017 at 14:30
Dorothy said...

Hmm

23 January 2017 at 14:30
ogiri emmanuel said...

Only God can save us from all these negative news..

23 January 2017 at 14:30
Ayo Tosin said...

Ok!
Get Permanent solution for premature ejaculation. Call 08101866047
Last longer in bed and satisfy your Wife. No drugs, No Side effects
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.

Increase your Penis size Naturally. No drugs, No cream.
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.

23 January 2017 at 14:35
Anonymous said...

Better he walks out.the bible is straight forward about its standard and stand about homosexuality.if he doesn't want to hear the truth then the church is not a pkace for him.everman is accountable to the master on the last day.

23 January 2017 at 14:37
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

23 January 2017 at 14:37
Vina Saviour said...

That's how he will walk to hell

23 January 2017 at 14:38
javar10 said...

He should walk out and never return straight to de abyss bcos even de animals will not welcome him in de jungle. Useless faggot de anger of God will locate all ur soon.

23 January 2017 at 14:38
Saphire Muna said...

He said, there is nothing like homo sexuality in nature... Meaning gay is un-naural act... But why did we have homosexuals? Are they demon possessed? Am not understing biko... Oyinx godwin, linda ikeji first son made us to understand that homosexual is natural thing.. He was born like that.. Lols and he can't just stop it.. Because no one can stop the force of nature

23 January 2017 at 14:39
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmmmm


...merited happiness

23 January 2017 at 14:40
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

I support d Pastor. Make cool cash! Get amazing soccer prediction tips for Monday and Tuesday 23rd & 24th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com  

23 January 2017 at 14:42
Anonymous said...

Linda which one be homophobic inside church again ? Is it not the bible that governs the church ? and yes it is sinful and disgusting

23 January 2017 at 14:50
Ify Tams said...

The Truth is the truth....God's word is infallible and can never be adulterated.

23 January 2017 at 14:58
Anonymous said...

Why call it homophobic, Linda ikeji stop promoting evil on your blog. The truth cannot be called homophobic

23 January 2017 at 15:08
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 15:10
Anonymous said...

The man of God siad the truth

23 January 2017 at 15:13
Anonymous said...

So Linda, answer na...is homosexuality not disgusting and sinful?

23 January 2017 at 15:17
namydanny said...

We are in the days of truth.....everyone shall know the truth!

23 January 2017 at 15:24
Dare Me said...

Gbam.

23 January 2017 at 15:33
OSINANL said...

I SUPPORT THE PASTOR

23 January 2017 at 15:37
Anonymous said...

Homophilic Linda! Weldon ma! Keep supporting rubbish

23 January 2017 at 15:37

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts