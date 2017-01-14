One of them came in, saying to the picture, "Hi Michelle, long time no see." and Michelle instantly recognised her backstage and with a surprised expression, said, "I think we went to college together." Watch the video below and make sure you have a box of tissue close by.
Saturday, 14 January 2017
Watch emotional video of Americans speaking of Michelle Obama without knowing she's in the other room, only to have her pop in
Americans love Michelle Obama, no doubt, and they got the chance to bid her farewell on the Jimmy Fallon Show. What they did not expect though was to have her come in from the other room. Michelle, who was in a different room watching a recording of the people as they said their parting words while facing a picture of her, surprised each of them with her presence and their reaction is priceless.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/14/2017 06:34:00 am
