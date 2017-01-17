LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Watch cute video of AKA and Bonang Matheba dancing inside Emirate flight

South African celebrity lovers, AKA and Bonang Matheba have departed for Dubai to continue their vacation after visiting Thailand and China.

The celebrity lovers, who were the only passengers on the Emirate First Class to Dubai, decided to make it a moment by dancing to Big Sean’s ‘Bounce Back’.
An excited AKA shared the video via his Twitter page, with caption: 
'Stop over in Bangkok on the way to Dubai. Only ones left in 1st class. Might as well make it a moment. #BounceBack'
Watch the video below...

