Watch cute video of AKA and Bonang Matheba dancing inside Emirate flight

The celebrity lovers, who were the only passengers on the Emirate First Class to Dubai, decided to make it a moment by dancing to Big Sean’s ‘Bounce Back’.
'Stop over in Bangkok on the way to Dubai. Only ones left in 1st class. Might as well make it a moment. #BounceBack'
Watch the video below...
Stop over in Bangkok on the way to Dubai. Only ones left in 1st class. Might as well make it a moment. Ⓜ️🐝 #BounceBack 🎧 pic.twitter.com/tAXFlsge73— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment