Watch: Chilling footage shows moment South African gunman assassinates British man in Thailand

CCTV footage captured the chilling moment a British man was shot dead execution-style as he sat in his car outside a fitness club in Pattay, Thailand on Tuesday, January 24th.
39-year-old Tony Kenway was sat in the drivers seat of his Porsche Cayenne GTS outside the Sanit Sports Club when the gunman approached the car, opened the door and shot him dead before fleeing on a motorbike.Police are investigating whether a football gambling website set up ny Kenway may have caused a rift with rival firms. The father of four had been living in Thailand for the last seven years.
Eyewitnesses described the gunman as a “chubby man wearing a white T-shirt and black jacket”.
Thai authorities have named 23-year-old South African national Abel Caldeira Bonito and 27-year-old British Miles Dicken Turner as being wanted in connection with the murder.
Both men left Thailand together on Wednesday afternoon crossing into Cambodia at the Cham Yeam border checkpoint in the Khlong Yai district of Trat province, according to Thai media.
Using CCTV footage from around the area of the murder, police traced the motorbike used to flee the scene back to a local bike rental company who had the name, address and copy of the getaway driver Miles Turner’s passport. When they arrived at his rented room, the Brit had already packed and left.
Checking the immigration database they soon found both he and the shooter left Thailand just after 3pm on Wednesday. It was also revealed that Abel Bonit only arrived in Thailand last week via the same border crossing.
Thai police are now working with Cambodian authorities in a bid to track down the pair.
