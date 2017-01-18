LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Watch and listen to new music sensation, Brite Benson Ose Mama (Thank You Mother)

Oluwafemi Giwa known professionally as "Brite Benson" is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer and actor. A talented artiste whose versatility has branded him as an innovator and prospect in the entertainment industry.
His sense of style is unique and rare. The fast rising Nigerian-born, Afrobeat hip-hop artist is set to release his official and highly anticipated music video to his new single "OSE MAMA" an emotional song that honors, appreciates and acknowledges the hard work of mothers around the world.

 OSE MAMA is not just saying thank you to mothers, it's a song emphasizing that the position of a mother is second to none. OSE MAMA music video was produced by Vomoz Media.

Vomoz Media is a global multimedia and entertainment company that focuses on providing high-quality high-definition contents such as audio, videos, images, animations and interactive products using cutting edge and enhanced technologies that help an individual or a business to gain competitive advantages in marketing and promotions.

 www.vomozmedia.com
| social.media@vomoz.com
| FB: VomozGroup
 | TW: @vomoz | IG: @vomoz

VIDEO LINK: www.vimeo.com/vomozmedia/osemama
MP3 LINK (UNTAGGED): https://www.hulkshare.com/dl/8u9vnd97zkhs

Posted by at 1/18/2017 10:50:00 am

2 comments:

How to block unwanted short code messages/ calls/ bulk SMS. said...

Good music.

18 January 2017 at 10:53
Peter Dumore said...




New Movies on afrilix.com

The Girl on the Train
Kevin Hart: What Now
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Down Under
Collide
Trolls
the Accountant

Get Started for free on afrilix.com

18 January 2017 at 10:54

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts