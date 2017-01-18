Watch and listen to new music sensation, Brite Benson Ose Mama (Thank You Mother)

His sense of style is unique and rare. The fast rising Nigerian-born, Afrobeat hip-hop artist is set to release his official and highly anticipated music video to his new single "OSE MAMA" an emotional song that honors, appreciates and acknowledges the hard work of mothers around the world.
OSE MAMA is not just saying thank you to mothers, it's a song emphasizing that the position of a mother is second to none. OSE MAMA music video was produced by Vomoz Media.
Vomoz Media is a global multimedia and entertainment company that focuses on providing high-quality high-definition contents such as audio, videos, images, animations and interactive products using cutting edge and enhanced technologies that help an individual or a business to gain competitive advantages in marketing and promotions.
Good music.
