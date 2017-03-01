“The war on Boko Haram insurgency is over, I can assure you of that. We have won the war against the terrorists, but from this year, we will concentrate on post-conflict repairs in the Northeast; that is the next chapter in our history.
We will also intensify our mop-up operations against the remnants of the terrorists, we are focusing on eliminating them in their hideouts and we are warning members of the public, especially the communities in the Northeast and other parts, to be wary of fleeing Boko Haram terrorists and report them to security agencies. This is necessary because they are in disarray” he said
Tuesday, 3 January 2017
"War against Boko Haram is over, we have won" - Military says
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/03/2017 09:54:00 am
1 comment:
Did Allah ask u to stop the war fools
