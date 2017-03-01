LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 3 January 2017

"War against Boko Haram is over, we have won" - Military says

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.- Gen. Abubakar Rabe says the war against Boko Haram insurgents is over and has been won. Rabe who said this while speaking with the Nation, said the military will now focus on eliminating the remnants of the insurgents in their hideouts
“The war on Boko Haram insurgency is over, I can assure you of that. We have won the war against the terrorists, but from this year, we will concentrate on post-conflict repairs in the Northeast; that is the next chapter in our history.
We will also intensify our mop-up operations against the remnants of the terrorists, we are focusing on eliminating them in their hideouts and we are warning members of the public, especially the communities in the Northeast and other parts, to be wary of fleeing Boko Haram terrorists and report them to security agencies. This is necessary because they are in disarray” he said
Posted by at 1/03/2017 09:54:00 am

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Did Allah ask u to stop the war fools

3 January 2017 at 09:57

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts