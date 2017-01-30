Wale Turner is back with Faya Faya

Wale Turner is back! The self acclaimed “hottest” rapper with in depth vocal dexterity and tremendous diversity who made his breakthrough via the social media platform, instagram before the release of his first official single “NO” which went on to rock our airwaves is back and he kicks off 2017 with another Pheelz produced jam titled 'Faya Faya'.
Listen to the rapper showcase his amazing talent and punchlines in this afro fusion hip-hop number 'Faya Faya', reaffirming the fact that Wale Turner is indeed the 'hottest' on the street right now.
Buy Faya Faya on itunes - https://itunes.apple.com/us/ album/faya-faya-single/ id1199936048?ls=1&app=itunes
And Music plus - http://mpjamz.com/s/ 245b50515
CONNECT WITH WALE TURNER: @WaleTurner
HE IS BACK?
HOW COME I DO NOT KNOW HIM BEFORE NOW?
