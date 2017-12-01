Wale gates speaks against the arrest of Pretty Mike Uno by the Lagos state goverment

Comedian, Wale Gates has referred to Pretty Mike's arrest for putting ladies on a leash as PR stunt by the Lagos state government. He stated that he wasn't in support of Pretty Mike's actions but that the government had no right to arrest him. Read the rest of his tweets after the cut and tell us what you think...
EXACTLY!!!! Since when did government become morality police? It's a moral issue not a criminal one biko.
Government should pretty stay away from this pls.
Thank u heavenly Wales gates for saying the truth. AMBODE KEEP PLAYING EYE SERVICE WHEN THERE ARE MORE THAN THOUSANDS OF GIRLS OUT THERE JOBLESS PRAYING FOR THIS KIND OF PRETTY MIKE JOB TO COME. Now that pretty mike won't do this again i hope ambode Linda and co will employ the girls now huh? RUBBISH. Pretty mike noting do u na ur business u dey do
#sad indeed
Wish kind mumu dis wale door be
Are u trying to b popular again.
Only u talk say u hate watin mike do Na u DA vex say DA arrest am.
who is this one again, abi devil wan baptise u Wale gates, y didn't he use his sisters or his relative.
I concur wit wake gates
Signed
LibBadBoy
@pretty mike is a cannibal and should be charged to court if he engages in such dehumanising acts while @walegates is a compound fool/ignoramous for saying govt has no right to arrest him. Jobless idiots. how much does mike have dat is pushing him. what should @dangote and @otedola do? #beastofnonation #ndala
Wale, u need to face ur career as a comedian, u re not an activist. Obviously u didn't grow up in Ngr, i know ur mom raised u better than that, don't support an act like that put ur mouth where ur money can reach. Ok? U shouldn't let ur rating drop. So, stay out of this. Ok? Good hint from ur uncle... Stay blessed.
Dehumanization is a criminal offense
