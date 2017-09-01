Wait, didn't Bobrisky say he isn't gay?

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Hehehehehe! He's coming out graduallyLib addict#just passing#
Dis one yatch hole don dieGodtakeover
What's Nigeria police still waiting for? Lols.. Na his life.... .............. Cristo vive..........
hahahah Lindz nzuzu gi na ds mumu shd end in 2016-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Linda so u know his gay huh?AND YOU JOIN HANDS IN PROMOTING THEM HUH?LINDA IF I WERE U BUT BE UR SELF I WON'T SAY THIS AS Nigeria GAY FRIENDS and promoter YOU ARE!Bobby bobby,bobby kpomkpom U NO BE GAY MY dear carry go any one that call u gy should open his anus make we do check up. KEEP SHOWING THEM Nigeria PEPPER as i don dey show them Ghana pepper.OVER TO APC FRUSTRATED NIGERIANS una go hear am this 2017#sad indeed
He's especially gay Linda. Hope he won't reach out to the Nigerian public by the time he starts leaking without remedy. Were pataki.
Post a Comment
6 comments:
Hehehehehe! He's coming out gradually
Lib addict#just passing#
Dis one yatch hole don die
Godtakeover
What's Nigeria police still waiting for? Lols.. Na his life....
.............. Cristo vive..........
hahahah Lindz nzuzu gi na ds mumu shd end in 2016
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Linda so u know his gay huh?AND YOU JOIN HANDS IN PROMOTING THEM HUH?LINDA IF I WERE U BUT BE UR SELF I WON'T SAY THIS AS Nigeria GAY FRIENDS and promoter YOU ARE!Bobby bobby,bobby kpomkpom U NO BE GAY MY dear carry go any one that call u gy should open his anus make we do check up. KEEP SHOWING THEM Nigeria PEPPER as i don dey show them Ghana pepper.
OVER TO APC FRUSTRATED NIGERIANS una go hear am this 2017
#sad indeed
He's especially gay Linda. Hope he won't reach out to the Nigerian public by the time he starts leaking without remedy. Were pataki.
Post a Comment