'Virgins are a burden, the bible doesn't condemn prostitution- Ghanaian pastor/marriage counselor
Ghanaian pastor/marriage counselor, George Lutterodt, was a guest on OK Radio station in Ghana recently where he said that eight out of ten men in Ghana do not want virgins because virgins are a burden. He went on to say that God doesn't condemn prostitution.
"Virginity is a burden. Look, if you gather ten men in Ghana, eight of them don't want to have virgins because virgins are burdens"he said Watch the video of him while he was on air after the cut..
This man need deliverance of the mouth.
Yeye dey smell. Nonsense!
Insane pastor!
I sometimes wonder is Christianity is the same all over the world. what we here from some African pastors is crazy. every day new madness
Just negodi
iVabulous said....
rili
Enter your comment...smhhh.I don't have anything to say to u.
This is a sign of a pervert. Maybe you have never even touched a copy of the Bible let alone reading it. Now let me help you a bit:
this man be misinforming people... Your judgment is fast approaching!!!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Okay this is crazy
Hian! End time pastor
Lib addict#just passing#
End time Pastor.. May God deliver U anyway...
SMH...
Marriage Chancellor right?ook..
This man doesn't need any deliverance. He is one of those dat have sold their souls 2 d devil. They know dey cannot be redeemed anymore so dey want to take as many pple as they can with dem 2 hell.
