Viral video of slain US Army Veteran, Chuks Okebata, and his wife embroiled in bitter fight in presence of their kids

US-based Chuks Okebata was abducted and assassinated in broad daylight in Lagos on the 12th of January 2017 while he was home for the Christmas, New Year holiday (Read here ).
In the video, Chuks' wife can be seen asking him to leave the house and threatening to call the police on him when Chuks refused. Their children, Obinna and Chinonso can also be seen in the video crying as their parents fought.
Watch the sad video below;
23 comments:
So wot shod we do wit d video. The police is there, engage dem so dey cn begin investigation if dat hasn't started. It's well, period.
Nah wow ohhh. So what she's trying to say is that the wife is a suspect?
Terrible situation, it's obvious that she does not love him and may have decided to kill him once he get to Nigeria knowing the terrible police and investigative system we have here. The Family should dig deep he may be having a life insurance and she knows that once he is gone all of that money become hers. Women! .......VindySob
Tooooo Bad!
hmmmm, na lagos them kill am abi east?
story don dey get k -leg
Watched d video yesterday. Who knows wat actually transpired before the wife called the police. But if u listened very well she was asking d man where he slept the previous night and he didn't say anything about it before she asked him to go back to where he was coming from hence she calls d police. anything that would bring problem in your home, should be stopped. For the family to be sharing this video now, it's a problem for that woman if she returns. He video the stuff to bring back home n show his ppl something they should hv just resolved n move on. Probably he might be having malice with d wife b4 he died. May his soul rest in peace
She's a beast. But well no one has heard her own side of the story but no matter what she's seen been to firm on her stance against the husband. Women, u guys should take it easy on your husbands pls. You not going to find a better else where if u think u gone find. What a mess
Now i see why a man will kill his wife, children and then himself. How can a man go to war as a soldier, save up money and buy house through mortgage, then leave that house for a woman, and the woman will bring another man in the same house to live with her. American system is fucked. This cannot be unconnected to feminist who gave away everything to the pandering of women. Now see a woman, that a guy married all the way from Nigeria and took her to America telling the guy that she gave him two minutes to leave his own house. Nonsense! Rubbish!. Alu!
Chukwu a ju.
And here in Naija you see some weak towing this line. If you give a woman one yard she will take the whole 9yards. Na Yoruba devils fit women.
whot tha 4uck iz she insinuatinq..! #Ada-Mbaeri..! tha her Xo called sista-in-law had somthinq 2 do with her brothers death or whot..?
whats the point of marriage sef ?
This is sad..
She probably arranged the murder...
Nawa ooh. Don't know what to make out of this. I really hope the wife doesn't have a in his death. Again it could just be a wrong timing.
Madness!
Witch. Imagine the nonsense. She has come to america and has learnt how to call police. They should ask her what happened to him? She knows.
The man's sister has just acted like a true Nigerian sister in-law! His wife isnt a mad woman to be yelling like that. How did the altercation get to this extent. There must have been a build up which is clearly missing in this video. I'm sure the man recorded this as an alibi. What was the intent??? So,the summary is that his wife killed him! Typical of Nigerian in laws..mtshewww
Must dis go viral.
Godtakeover
Just cos try argued means the wife killed him? smfh...
Linda stop doing this. His brothers and relative may have a hand in his abduction and death. They probably used this opportunity to their advantage cause the rift have discredited the wife and she won't fight them for property or be there to fight for her kids right. He told his family about his problems with his wife and some evil soul used it to their advantage.
What led to fight? why was he videoing the fight? His voice sounded like that of a guilty fellow. Thus video is just an attempt to tarnish the woman's image. I'm not saying she's free. But dis video is irrelevant
So what has this video got tu du with his death every married couple fight its just unfortunate this happened why give the woman name naw dear sister inlaw
Women are the same every where. wicked and very sure she sent assassin to take down her husband. She will surely rot in hell.
The man was killed in Nigeria so the police there can't do anything, besides, all I see is a domestic quarrel which is normal, but he recorded it to make her look bad. Na wa
Post a Comment