“At about 0800hrs a third female suicide bomber of about 12yrs with IED strapped to her body, was intercepted at Bara Karaya village behind University of Maiduguri, in Muna Garage general area”a statement by Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Victor Isuku states. The suicide bomber was later gunned down by the military while the IED strapped on her detonated.
Monday, 16 January 2017
Villagers apprehend 12 year old third suicide bomber that tried attack University of Maiduguri
