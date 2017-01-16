LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

Villagers apprehend 12 year old third suicide bomber that tried attack University of Maiduguri

A 12 year old female suicide bomber was apprehended by residents of Bara Karaya village in Borno state as she made attempts to attack University of Maiduguri earlier today. This was after two suicide bombers, one of them a 7 year old boy, attacked the University killing 4 persons including a professor
“At about 0800hrs a third female suicide bomber of about 12yrs with IED strapped to her body, was intercepted at Bara Karaya village behind University of Maiduguri, in Muna Garage general area”a statement by Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Victor Isuku states. The suicide bomber was later gunned down by the military while the IED strapped on her detonated.



