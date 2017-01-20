LIS

Village headman commits suicide in Malawi, says he’s weak and tired

A 68-year-old village Headman and the Eneya II of Ntcheu district in Malawi,  has committed suicide after complaining of severe body pains. The deceased, identified as  Edwin Bello killed himself by hanging in the wee hours of Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Before killing himself, he had left a suicide note saying: 'am tired, my whole body is in pain and am weak.'
According to the public relation officer of Ntcheu police, Hastings Chigalu, he said the deceased left his family in the house after reading his bible before committing the ungodly act.
'The incident happened at around 1am on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017. It said he left his wife and children in the house after reading his bible and went outside.  It was at around 3am after realizing that her husband was taking too long to come back inside, the wife started looking for him Later the deceased was found hanging under a tree just outside his house. He used a mosquito net to hang himself.' he added
