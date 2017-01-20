Village headman commits suicide in Malawi, says he’s weak and tired

Before killing himself, he had left a suicide note saying: 'am tired, my whole body is in pain and am weak.'
'The incident happened at around 1am on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017. It said he left his wife and children in the house after reading his bible and went outside. It was at around 3am after realizing that her husband was taking too long to come back inside, the wife started looking for him Later the deceased was found hanging under a tree just outside his house. He used a mosquito net to hang himself.' he added
