At #WomensMarch, Madonna says she has "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House" https://t.co/mjI8zbCHOI pic.twitter.com/h5wCa7Sg0s— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2017
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 22 January 2017
Video:Secret Service to investigate Madonna after she says she wants to blow up the White House at women's march
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/22/2017 06:15:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
You need to edit your previous post. Basically, The people protesting were mainly women, and they are protesting against Trump's policies, and his repealing the planned parenthood act, and with it removing their right to 'free' abortion in case of unplanned pregnancy.
Sometimes, we women are our worst enemies, well in this case western women. Why didn't a protest of this scale go on when bill Clinton was sexing his way through the white house? Why do you think you have the right to kill an unborn child? And does madonna think speaking in that stupid uncouth way make her speech any better than trump's locker room talk. On YouTube, men are just castigating and even questioning the sanity of western women, and it's a pity because they also seem stupid to me.
Trump has apologised for something that took place decades ago so many times. Yet there they are as if we don't also say our fair share of 'locker room talk'. bah!
Post a Comment