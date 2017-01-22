LIS

Sunday, 22 January 2017

Video:Secret Service to investigate Madonna after she says she wants to blow up the White House at women's march

The Secret Service has reportedly said they will open an investigation into Madonna due to the inciting message she made at the Women's March in Washington on Saturday. Madonna took the stage and cursed out a lot of people including Donald Trump then she said she had thought about 'blowing up the White House' but knew that it 'wouldn't change anything'. Madonna dropped the f-bomb several times causing a slew of apologies from broadcasters airing the protest live. She went on to speak of her rage at the election result and cursing up some more. Watch the videos below:


gentle said...

You need to edit your previous post. Basically, The people protesting were mainly women, and they are protesting against Trump's policies, and his repealing the planned parenthood act, and with it removing their right to 'free' abortion in case of unplanned pregnancy.

Sometimes, we women are our worst enemies, well in this case western women. Why didn't a protest of this scale go on when bill Clinton was sexing his way through the white house? Why do you think you have the right to kill an unborn child? And does madonna think speaking in that stupid uncouth way make her speech any better than trump's locker room talk. On YouTube, men are just castigating and even questioning the sanity of western women, and it's a pity because they also seem stupid to me.

Trump has apologised for something that took place decades ago so many times. Yet there they are as if we don't also say our fair share of 'locker room talk'. bah!

22 January 2017 at 07:09

