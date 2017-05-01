Videos: Watch as Arik airline's manager is beaten up by an angry passenger
An angry Arik airline passenger yesterday night took laws into his hands and beat up the Airline's Customer Service Liaison Manager, Andrew Umogbai after his flight from Lagos to Johannesburg got cancelled for three consecutive days without any explanation by the airline. Watch the videos after the cut..
Lolz,, I feel the mans pain...he must HV lost a lot
Good... Arik needs more of the whooping ass .. 3 consecutive days..
Haba kilode Arik..
Una don kuku turn Molue b4..
Serves arik right, stupid airline.
It's still not enough to hit a fellow man na
...merited happiness
Wow, so sorry..... people should just boycott Arik Air.... imagine an international flight being cxld without explanation! Smh!!!
Mehn..that's thumps to the man...if I were Der I would probably cheer the man up or buy him wine....the stress am undergoing now is due Arik cuz my flight was cancelled in the last minute,useless airline
Wahala
LWKMD! IF more nigerians follow suit, riot and fight for their rights rubbish will soon stop
They got what they deserved. That man who owns Arik Airline is a very heartless and wicked man. I'm sure his children will reap the wickedness he's sowing now in the nearest future. The useless man also owns Rockson Engineering company situated in port ha court and I can tell u that he's owing workers there salary of 10months.. all through the year 2016 he paid his workers for just 2months. Imagine that act of wickedness and he's been busy organising parties here and there. My in law works for him and I know what we are passing through in d family at the moment. This man is wicked and he will surely pay for this..
To bad no security there?
I dont condone violence but every staff at MMA deserves that treatment.
they always act like they are doign people a favour. they will cancel your flight and still be rude to you when you are asking for an explanation. ANIMALS
lol nd people were dere covering d whole thin wit video
Passengers have rights to be angry. Yes. But they shud also know that Mr Andrew doesn't make flights. He only ensures that passengers check in at the counter and board flights right away
I think this is the kind of mind we all need this year, to safe our country some embarrassment, this is what the airline manager deserve. they'll just come up with one silly thing without explanation and expect people to take it like that, my school Management need this kind of touch too, my School portal been down for almost 6 month now with no genuine reason, the Aboki we have as VC is so confused.
Beat them well well. Only in Nigeria these things happen. Once I was returning from the UK, booked arik to save money they cancelled our flight but you guys won't believe the hotel they lodge us... In the UK there, I think it was a five star hotel. Double bed, hard anf soft, massive bathroom to one person in the morning I had proper British breakfast all paid for by arik. In the morning they came to the hotel pick us up to the air port they apologized for the cancellation and delay. But on getting to naija, I boom arik from lag to ph, 9 am flight that day we left lag around 4... No body apologize to us then I began to wonder is it not the same arik air company that beg and apologize and even gave us a paper for a free flight when we are returning to the UK. That doc. Is valid for one year. Why r they so different in naija acting as if Nigerians don't matter or are less humans. This man for beat that official well well.
Frustration at the highest level... Serves the manager right, one day the masses will desend on those people running the economy of this country starting from the head(Buhari)
Arik has continued to frustrate people. The same Arik cancelled my Sister-inlaw's flight from Owerri to Abuja for 4 consecutive days without explanations. All of those days passengers keep going to the airport on the assurance that they will fly but at the end of each day, their staff abscond. It's been very upsetting watching these events unfold. Today is a new day, my sister in law has to pay another money to travel with air peace while Arik is yet to act responsibly or evn refund her money.
