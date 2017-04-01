LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Videos: Lol. Soulja boy gets embarrassed as he visits the hood and tries to act like he is part of it

Soulja boy went to the hood with his friend and kept taunting Chris Brown. He talked about being a member of the LA 'Blood Gang' and kept insinuating he was a member of Fruit Pyru. Then got into an altercation when he tried to put his arm around a man who said he was a member of the Blood gang, but the man pushed his hand away and took Soulja's phone. Some people however, are saying the said altercation was fake.

A video posted by DJ Akademiks (@akademikstv) on
Someone said:
"This shit is fake. Isn't the guy that Soulja Boy put his arm around the same exact guy from Chris Brown's IG post this morning with guns saying he was going to smash Soulja. Same shirt and everything. I think we're all being trolled." Chris Brown then made a 2 videos mocking Soulja Boy. 
A video posted by @loveilee_1201_ on


4 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh well


...merited happiness

4 January 2017 at 08:18
Ijanyi Mitch said...

These people get time

4 January 2017 at 08:22
Oghenetega said...

I never took them serious b4 now... Rubbish Junkies..

4 January 2017 at 08:26
livingstone chibuike said...

dis children shuld make use of dere time towards somethin meaningful

4 January 2017 at 08:28

