Videos: Lol. Soulja boy gets embarrassed as he visits the hood and tries to act like he is part of it
Soulja boy went to the hood with his friend and kept taunting Chris Brown. He talked about being a member of the LA 'Blood Gang' and kept insinuating he was a member of Fruit Pyru. Then got into an altercation when he tried to put his arm around a man who said he was a member of the Blood gang, but the man pushed his hand away and took Soulja's phone. Some people however, are saying the said altercation was fake.
"This shit is fake. Isn't the guy that Soulja Boy put his arm around the same exact guy from Chris Brown's IG post this morning with guns saying he was going to smash Soulja. Same shirt and everything. I think we're all being trolled."
Chris Brown then made a 2 videos mocking Soulja Boy.
Oh well
...merited happiness
These people get time
I never took them serious b4 now... Rubbish Junkies..
dis children shuld make use of dere time towards somethin meaningful
