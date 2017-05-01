Video/Photos: Shocking moment 4 black Chicago teenagers kidnap and torture white man on Facebook Live

Officials said they expect to file charges against the four 18-year-olds, two men and two women, within the next 24 hours.
Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson called the video a "brutal act" that was "broadcast for the entire world to see." "It's sickening," Johnson said at a news conference Wednesday night.
"It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that. I've been a cop for 28 years and seen things that you shouldn't see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me that you see things that you shouldn't."
The video, which was first aired Tuesday and then put up on YouTube, showed four young people kicking, slapping and cutting a white male who was tied up on the floor in the corner of a room.
After the torture, the teenagers released the man.
A local police on patrol later found the victim disoriented while walking through a Chicago neighborhood, Johnson said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries and trauma.
"Thanks to the outstanding work of the 11th district police officers and area north detectives all four offenders from the incident are in police custody and awaiting formal charges," Johnson said. "The victim, who is not a Chicago resident, is currently recovering from the incident."The Chicago police released a statement:
The four suspects had been arrested on unrelated battery charges later in the day, he said. Investigators were then able to connect the two incidents through the Facebook Live video.
It took police most of the night to get the full story from the victim because he had such a difficult time communicating due to trauma,
Chicago Police Commander Kevin Duffin said. The young man was eventually able to explain what happened and has been released from the hospital.
"He was traumatized fairly good," Duffin said. "It took most of the night for him to calm down and talk to us."
Police are investigating the case as a potential kidnapping and hate crime. The teeangers called the man a "goof-ass white man."
Source: Fox 32 Chicago
