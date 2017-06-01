LIS

Friday, 6 January 2017

Video: Zimbabwe rapper, Stunner exposed by his heartbroken wife for alleged infidelity

Olinda Chapel, the wife of Zimbabwean rapper, Stunner, has exposed the atrocities of her unfaithful husband. In the lengthy emotional video, which surfaced on the internet on Thursday, a distraught Olinda, in tears, claimed that her husband had been cheating on her with girls of younger age.

She also went on to claim that she has been behind the Stunner’s extravagant lifestyles and had got nothing good in return but pains.


'Stunner Desmond Chideme is an Ass, look at me; i’m a very hardworking woman, I work seven days in a week, for a man to start cheating on me, sleeping with 18-19 year old girls, is a shame. I'm disappointed in this man,' Olinda said, before revealing how she had been told countless times that her husband was an 'ass' and that she should leave him.
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

So why is she realising a video after several warning that ur man is a HEgoat? Why no pack ur things and live the stupid man alone?

6 January 2017 at 13:34
Busola said...

Chai I feel her pain.Broke asses are never loyal

6 January 2017 at 13:41
onyinye Gloria said...

Eyah

6 January 2017 at 13:43
Anonymous said...

Ur right

6 January 2017 at 13:45
Hrm paul said...

Madam leave matter joor some times u get lucky some times u dont. dump his ass thank God u dont have kids with him kick his ass out stupid mofo thunder fire u foolish man u will regret it see the fine girl way u dey cheat on.

6 January 2017 at 13:49
Busola said...

Heard they are back together afterall. Nigga must be a smooth talker. Women will never learn

6 January 2017 at 13:58

