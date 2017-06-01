Video: Zimbabwe rapper, Stunner exposed by his heartbroken wife for alleged infidelity

She also went on to claim that she has been behind the Stunner’s extravagant lifestyles and had got nothing good in return but pains.
'Stunner Desmond Chideme is an Ass, look at me; i’m a very hardworking woman, I work seven days in a week, for a man to start cheating on me, sleeping with 18-19 year old girls, is a shame. I'm disappointed in this man,' Olinda said, before revealing how she had been told countless times that her husband was an 'ass' and that she should leave him.Watch the emotional video below...
6 comments:
So why is she realising a video after several warning that ur man is a HEgoat? Why no pack ur things and live the stupid man alone?
Chai I feel her pain.Broke asses are never loyal
Eyah
Ur right
Madam leave matter joor some times u get lucky some times u dont. dump his ass thank God u dont have kids with him kick his ass out stupid mofo thunder fire u foolish man u will regret it see the fine girl way u dey cheat on.
Heard they are back together afterall. Nigga must be a smooth talker. Women will never learn
