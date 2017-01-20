Video: 'We'll finally get some sleep' - Barack and Michelle Obama speak on next step

As the Obamas exit the White House and welcome the Trumps, the out going president and his wife Michelle have just launched a new website
In a Two-minute video, Obama and his wife explained what they'll be doing after the presidency which includes getting some sleep and spending time with family. Watch the video after the cut.
10 comments:
Read and Learn: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HEPATITIS
Ellen's tribute to obamas is everything. You guys need to check it out....
EXACTLY COS THEY REALLY NEED IT
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
So these fools are still talking huh? Get some SLEEP AS IF UNA DEY AWAKE BEFORE WE HAVE SEE HOW UNA DON MESS AMERICA NA. They will soon post another trash again watch an see.
FREEBORN AND PAPA TRUMP SUPPORTERS HERE ARE ROCKING IT HARD.
#sad indeed
I wish them de best
Yes O... They should get there youthfulness back Jare cause that post can age some1 especially these Uncouth one that everything get at...
I give Truno 2 Months na HBP he go get cause they will keep attacking him left middle & center since they know his Mumu Button to press...
una don try
Post a Comment