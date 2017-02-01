Video: Watch Obasanjo, Gowon, Ekwueme and others sing in a choir organised by VP Osinbajo

Watch former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Alex Ekwueme, Yakubu Gowon, Oladipo Diya, Ernest Shoneken, and Com. Ebitu Ukiwe sing in a choir organised by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The past leaders sang lyrics from the Hymn, Oh God our Help in Ages past, in their individual dialects, to usher in the New Year. Watch the video after the cut..
15 comments:
Funny
Blasphemous! Pls Watch what huh? I RATHER WATCH PORN THAN WATCHING THIS RUBBISH THAT FAKE EX PASTOR OSIBANJO organize to mock suffering nigerians. This is what u do when u are confuse,wan u don't know what to do THEN THE BEST OPTION IS TO ORGANIZE A TRASH LIKE THIS. Freeborn is happy that the God they claim to be singing for DON'T KNOW THEM ESPECIALLY EX PASTOR OSIBANJO the impe.
#sad indeed
IMAGINE THE KIND OF STUPID THINGS HE'S ORGANISING, DUMB ASS..... INSTEAD OF HIM ORGANISING SCHOOL GRADUATES AND PAY THEM... HUNGRY CHICKEN.
AUNTY LINDA 👩
Nice
This is rather cool.
Is now that they know that God has been their help in ages past abi? so after they have wasted their resources like they prodigal son they now remember their helper? who is deceiving who here? is it Osinbajo that is deceiving them or they are the ones deceiving him or are they all deceiving themselves? anyway, God will have mercy on Nigeria not for their own sake, but for they sake of the masses but people like them should withdraw themselves from Nigeria affairs, let the young generation take over, let them retire and interfere no more in the affairs of Nigeria i think that is the only favor they can do for this great nation call Nigeria.
lol i laugh in greek
This is so funny
Happy new year to you all but I am shocked to see very degrading and imbecilic comments from some of our Igbo people. I ll advice that you all join hands with others to move this country forward, quit this hate, drug trafficking,prostitution,armed robbery and thugery. Join the change movement and let's move Nigeria forward. Join your sister Linda and let's have a great country once again
Haha... Really funny
Nice video
it is well
