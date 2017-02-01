LIS

Monday, 2 January 2017

Video: Watch Obasanjo, Gowon, Ekwueme and others sing in a choir organised by VP Osinbajo

Watch former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Alex Ekwueme, Yakubu Gowon, Oladipo Diya, Ernest Shoneken, and Com. Ebitu Ukiwe sing in a choir organised by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The past leaders sang lyrics from the Hymn, Oh God our Help in Ages past, in their individual dialects, to usher in the New Year. Watch the video after the cut..

15 comments:

Victor Kachi said...

Funny




2 January 2017 at 09:19
PublicWellness Group said...

2 January 2017 at 09:21
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Blasphemous! Pls Watch what huh? I RATHER WATCH PORN THAN WATCHING THIS RUBBISH THAT FAKE EX PASTOR OSIBANJO organize to mock suffering nigerians. This is what u do when u are confuse,wan u don't know what to do THEN THE BEST OPTION IS TO ORGANIZE A TRASH LIKE THIS. Freeborn is happy that the God they claim to be singing for DON'T KNOW THEM ESPECIALLY EX PASTOR OSIBANJO the impe.


























#sad indeed

2 January 2017 at 09:21
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

IMAGINE THE KIND OF STUPID THINGS HE'S ORGANISING, DUMB ASS..... INSTEAD OF HIM ORGANISING SCHOOL GRADUATES AND PAY THEM... HUNGRY CHICKEN.






AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

2 January 2017 at 09:21
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

2 January 2017 at 09:22
Ohiren's Zone said...

Lindy,pls,solve this:
1=5
2=25
3=125
4=625
5=?

2 January 2017 at 09:23
dotun adepetun said...

Nice

2 January 2017 at 09:25
Anonymous said...

This is rather cool.

2 January 2017 at 09:27
Grace Offonime said...

Is now that they know that God has been their help in ages past abi? so after they have wasted their resources like they prodigal son they now remember their helper? who is deceiving who here? is it Osinbajo that is deceiving them or they are the ones deceiving him or are they all deceiving themselves? anyway, God will have mercy on Nigeria not for their own sake, but for they sake of the masses but people like them should withdraw themselves from Nigeria affairs, let the young generation take over, let them retire and interfere no more in the affairs of Nigeria i think that is the only favor they can do for this great nation call Nigeria.

2 January 2017 at 09:27
livingstone chibuike said...

lol i laugh in greek

2 January 2017 at 09:32
Yemi Ayeni said...

This is so funny

2 January 2017 at 09:36
OMOTUNDE GREEN said...

Happy new year to you all but I am shocked to see very degrading and imbecilic comments from some of our Igbo people. I ll advice that you all join hands with others to move this country forward, quit this hate, drug trafficking,prostitution,armed robbery and thugery. Join the change movement and let's move Nigeria forward. Join your sister Linda and let's have a great country once again

2 January 2017 at 09:40
Henry JBO said...

Haha... Really funny

2 January 2017 at 09:42
Olusegun Alabi said...

Nice video

2 January 2017 at 09:53
Food Channel said...

it is well

2 January 2017 at 10:01

