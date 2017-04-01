LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Video: Vivica Fox tears up as she talks about 50 Cent on Wendy Williams' show

Hollywood actress, Vivica Fox who was a guest on Wendy williams show yesterday teared up as she talked about her ex, 50 cent referring to him as her true love. Vivica Fox and 50 Cent have been at loggerheads with each other for years after their relationship ended.



In an interview with Wendy Williams, Vivica struggled to hold back her tears when she narrated how she ran into 50 Cent on New York Knick game. She revealed she walked up to him and wished him a happy new year, stating that one of them had to be the bigger person and end the fight. 

“I walked right to him. It is so time for this thing to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth. I walked over to him and said, ’Happy New Year, someone has to be the bigger person.” she said

Describing their relationship, she said he was her true love and would always love him but she understands that they could never be together. 

 “I will always have love for him, as much as we’ve been through, I’ve said that he was literally like my true love, I hated to have to beef with him but I don’t let nobody mess with me. I ain’t no punk.” she said. Watch the video below..
Awwwww


...merited happiness

4 January 2017 at 09:25

