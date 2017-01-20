Video shows woman stashing stolen goods in her pant in South African (Watch)
A video making rounds on social media since Thursday, shows three women shoplifting from a store in Gauteng, South Africa.
In the footage posted on a Facebook page, one of the women is seen taking items from the shelves and stashing them in their pants and underwear while the other one put the stolen goods in her handbag.
So far, no arrest has been made in connection with the incident. Watch the video after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment