Video shows Ghana's new president Akufo Addo in plagiarism scandal

Parts of the speech also seem to have been lifted from a speech by another US president John F. Kennedy made in 1961.
On January 20, 1961 President J. F. Kennedy during his inaugural address said, “if a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it can’t save the few who are rich”.
Akufo-Addo in his inaugural speech said the same thing on Saturday.
2 comments:
Chae!
...merited happiness
I don't understand why people criticise over speech plagiariam. What is wrong with adopting somebody's speech that you like? For example, i can love a quote from Linda's video of inspiration and decide to use it in a gathering. It simply shows you like what the person said that's why you repeated it. Social media people are jobless. As long as the speech was not a book that was bought with money, it doesnt matter if you adopt it. People should get a life outside social media. Stmcheew
