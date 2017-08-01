LIS

LIS

Sunday, 8 January 2017

Video shows Ghana's new president Akufo Addo in plagiarism scandal

It's not the best of times for Ghana's new President, Nana Akufo-Addo. He's currently the butt of jokes across social media in Africa following a plagiarism scandal that has plagued his inaugural speech. Part of his inaugural speech on January 7, 2017 was found to have been lifted from a 1993 speech by President Bill Clinton of the United States.


Parts of the speech also seem to have been lifted from a speech by another US president John F. Kennedy made in 1961.

On January 20, 1961 President J. F. Kennedy during his inaugural address said, “if a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it can’t save the few who are rich”.

Akufo-Addo in his inaugural speech said the same thing on Saturday. Watch below... embed code....
Posted by at 1/08/2017 02:32:00 pm

2 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Chae!


...merited happiness

8 January 2017 at 14:41
Anonymous said...

I don't understand why people criticise over speech plagiariam. What is wrong with adopting somebody's speech that you like? For example, i can love a quote from Linda's video of inspiration and decide to use it in a gathering. It simply shows you like what the person said that's why you repeated it. Social media people are jobless. As long as the speech was not a book that was bought with money, it doesnt matter if you adopt it. People should get a life outside social media. Stmcheew

8 January 2017 at 14:48

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts