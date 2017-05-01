LIS

LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

Video: Security guard at Patience Jonathan's Abuja home narrates how he was overpowered by security agents

Yesterday, some police officers stormed what has now been revealed to be the home of former first lady Patience Jonathan in Maitama, Abuja. According to the security guard, the security operatives were about 20 in number and they overpowered him before gaining entrance into the house which they ransacked and took away a particular envelop. Watch the video after the cut...


Posted by at 1/05/2017 10:37:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts