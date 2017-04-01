Video: Security agents raid Patience Jonathan's brother's home in Abuja

Security operatives this evening, stormed the Maitama home of former first lady, Patience Jonathan's brother in Abuja. According to eyewitnesses, the security agents laid siege at the house for many hours and later gained access into the premises where they reportedly ransacked the home.
The former first lady is currently under investigation for allegedly operating some accounts that have been linked to fraudulent activities. Continue to see a video showing security agents leaving the Abuja house after the raid...
No comments:
Post a Comment