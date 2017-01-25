Video: Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore manhandled by security agents at UNILAG Convocation

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, was manhandled yesterday by security agents at the University of Lagos multipurpose hall where the school's convocation ceremony was held. Sowore was there as a guest and also to protest the continued suspension of one of the school's activist, Adeyeye Olorunfemi who was suspended by the school management last year over a critical article he posted on his Facebook wall accusing the school's Vice Chancellor, Professor Rahman Bello, of poorly managing the affairs of the school.
Sowore joined Olorunfemi at the school's convocation yesterday to protest his continued suspension when the security operatives got involved. Sowore is a former SUG president of UNILAG. Watch the video
11 comments:
