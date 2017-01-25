LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Video: Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore manhandled by security agents at UNILAG Convocation

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, was manhandled yesterday by security agents at the University of Lagos multipurpose hall where the school's convocation ceremony was held. Sowore was there as a guest and also to protest the continued suspension of one of the school's activist, Adeyeye Olorunfemi who was suspended by the school management last year over a critical article he posted on his Facebook wall accusing the school's Vice Chancellor, Professor Rahman Bello, of poorly managing the affairs of the school.

Sowore joined Olorunfemi at the school's convocation yesterday to protest his continued suspension when the security operatives got involved. Sowore is a former SUG president of UNILAG. Watch the video



Correct guy now he is talking the talk and walking the walk

Linda try and read your post, it should be Sowore joined Olorunfemi to protest.

NAWA O





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

Am so happy

Linda, good thing you are reporting this because the way BUBU is going it will soon be your turn. I love you too much to wish u ill but I'm just making my prediction based on the recent DSS trends.

That's good.

You must be my sister... I'm over happy.

Nigeria is turning into something else now o

So it is true that Sowore cannot go to America because of immigration irregularities! The attention seeking twat is now disrupting Unilag convocation. He shold kontinu until Buhari locks him up. Activist ko, Extortionist ni.

GOOD FOR HIM...

