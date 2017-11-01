LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Video: Man curses out family members who squander money sent home by their relatives living abroad

 This angry Nigerian man shared this video online where he was cursing out any relative who would squander money sent home by their relations living abroad this year.

According to the man, making money abroad is very difficult as the weather conditions is sometimes unfavorable and so whenever those residing abroad send money home for a relation residing in Nigeria to buy land or build a house or do anything, such money should be utilized accordingly and not be used to cruise and live lavish lifestyle. He says anyone who squanders money sent by their relative residing abroad will die this year. Watch his video after the cut.


