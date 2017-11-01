Video: Golden- Freestyle Things ft Emmyace

The singer and entertainer is a Malaysian based Nigerian talented act who has gone international with reference as spotted severally with some top European Acts such as Rolla Sparks to be named few, and also worked with some Nigerian Industry big cats such as Terry G, to be mentioned few, vesting his Top Notch pitch as the talk of the town, an enthralling entertainer.
The song was produced by Emmyace & the video was shot and directed by Joseph Dreams.
YouTube Link:
https://youtu.be/0HVnGW21imA
Download Link:
http://www.hulkshare.com/dl/30591yavnuww/hulkshare.mp3?d=1
