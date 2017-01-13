LIS

Friday, 13 January 2017

Video: "Get out of my way"- IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, shouts on prison official as he appears in court

The leader of the Indigenious People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was at the Federal High Court Abuja yesterday for the continued hearing of the case of treasonable offence leveled against him by the Federal government.

Kanu who is being detained at Kuje prison. Abuja, was filmed shouting at a prison officer to get out of his way as he made his way into the court yesterday. See the video after the cut...

Posted by at 1/13/2017 07:43:00 am

12 comments:

Anonymous said...

Doing gra gra with handcuffs? Lol ��...that's ironic!

13 January 2017 at 08:33
imoudu ojehiru said...

This guy just started what he won't be to finish

13 January 2017 at 08:38
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

He should calm down na


... merited happiness

13 January 2017 at 08:41
Anonymous said...

**Wow! That song they sang at the end made me teary.

13 January 2017 at 08:43
Anonymous said...

This guy is just a BIG FOOL, and its coming from a fellow igbo man like him...At the end of the day, he will be left holding the ball.....#RIPBIAFRA

13 January 2017 at 08:52
uzochukwu ikenna said...

God help us... and help nnamdi. this one don pass the world is EAZI.. zagadat.

13 January 2017 at 08:53
Anonymous said...

Buhari try. If to say na Obasanjo presidency ehn, then go don show this aturu pepper. Look at the way he is behaving.

13 January 2017 at 08:55
Iyke Emma said...

Go back to school.. Smelling dead body!

13 January 2017 at 08:56
Anonymous said...

Sit relax and watch him finish it. He's smarter than the whole west and north combined

13 January 2017 at 08:59
chinakwaeze ifunanya said...

This man is fresh and handsome.upon say she dey locked up since.He will soon be released cos they have nothing against him.

13 January 2017 at 09:02
Anonymous said...

Oga stop making baseless noise he's already winning Nigerian Govt . Lol secret court cancelled. Mumu the earlier you understand Nnamdi's strategy the better . Nigeria has expired, is either we go back to the drawing board of go our way . But some greedy bastards from the north are worried of their oil well which doesn't belong to them . Idiots

13 January 2017 at 09:04
Anonymous said...

This is interesting,I am yet to hear what the Ministers and Legislators(from Igbo extract)including Governors as well as Politicians from the East have to say about this British citizen, especially when most of the under development (raised by this man) were as a result of their actions and inaction.

13 January 2017 at 09:21

