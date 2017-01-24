Video: Gay right activist, Bisi Alimi cancels march for Nigerian women
Gay Rights activist, Bisi Alimi who planned to march for Nigerian women against domestic violence, child marriage and marital rape on February 21st has cancelled his plans. According to him, it is not in his place as a man to initiate such move. He wrote;
"Many of you might have noticed that I have deleted my picture calling for a march to protest the increasing violence against women in #Nigeria. I did so not because I think it is not the best thing to do, I think we need one in Nigeria and we need NOW! But I also realised that as a man, it is not my place to initiate such idea. I will be with women and for women in Nigeria if such march is called by women. Until then, my role is to engage my fellow men on respecting the dignity of women. I am really sorry for not checking my privilege before making the video. #sorry #apology#nigeriawomenmarch #feminism."
No comments:
Post a Comment