Video: Disturbing footage shows elderly woman abusing infant in South Africa
A 68-year-old woman believed to be a child carer, was caught on cellphone footage, putting her hand over a struggling infant’s face until the baby went limp.
The South African Police followed up on the information after the video surfaced online and located the woman in Diepsloot. The woman has been arrested and charged with child abuse and will appear in court soon. Watch the video after the cut...
