Video: Afrocandy twerks naked on Instagram (18+)

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Testing my Twerk Skills after my sickness making sure I still got it....you be tge judge. ..lol. tomorrow ill dress up and do a better one with lighting #afrobeat #afrocandy #judithafrocandy #judithmazagwu #naijagirlskillingit #naijamusic #african #AfricanMusic #nyc
A video posted by Afrocandy afrocandy1 (@iamafrocandy) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:56pm PST
Weldone Ma..remember we are Africans..
The room is quiet gory...
Chai dis woman too much
nzuzu!-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
This old woman no dey tire?Ljb addict#jut passing#
AFROCANDY IS CRAZY. HERE IS THE FULL VIDEO OF HER DANCING WITH A NAKED MAN
disgusting. look at what a matured lady is portraying
this is an act of joblessness. see her dirty ass
Just perfect!.
Hmm... OK seen
I'm in
OLD CARGO...
A very dirty thing in a dirty environment...nonsense
Not a fan bt couldn't stop my 'Bura' from tanding.
SMHDoes she have a daughter, if yes then she must have a mental problem!www.ckjacob.com
wow
I can smell the bum. Crab and fish
I nearly got sacked from work,after my Boss cut me red handed watching this video,
End time!!!
Shame! Room so untidy.. Eberibe of the highest order..
Post a Comment
22 comments:
Weldone Ma..remember we are Africans..
The room is quiet gory...
Chai dis woman too much
nzuzu!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
This old woman no dey tire?
Ljb addict#jut passing#
AFROCANDY IS CRAZY. HERE IS THE FULL VIDEO OF HER DANCING WITH A NAKED MAN
disgusting. look at what a matured lady is portraying
disgusting. look at what a matured lady is portraying
disgusting. look at what a matured lady is portraying
this is an act of joblessness. see her dirty ass
Just perfect!.
Hmm... OK seen
I'm in
OLD CARGO...
A very dirty thing in a dirty environment...nonsense
Not a fan bt couldn't stop my 'Bura' from tanding.
SMH
Does she have a daughter, if yes then she must have a mental problem!
www.ckjacob.com
wow
I can smell the bum. Crab and fish
I nearly got sacked from work,after my Boss cut me red handed watching this video,
End time!!!
Shame! Room so untidy.. Eberibe of the highest order..
Post a Comment