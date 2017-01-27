LIS

Friday, 27 January 2017

Video: Afrocandy twerks naked on Instagram (18+)

Soft porn star, Afrocandy took to her IG page to share a video of herself twerking naked. According to her, she said she was testing her twerk skills after recovering from an illness. Watch the raunchy video after the cut...

Posted by at 1/27/2017 09:27:00 am

22 comments:

Chocolate said...

Weldone Ma..remember we are Africans..

27 January 2017 at 09:34
Denen Ako said...

The room is quiet gory...

27 January 2017 at 09:36
Hrm Paul said...

Chai dis woman too much

27 January 2017 at 09:36
Vivian Reginalds said...

nzuzu!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

27 January 2017 at 09:37
Iphie Abraham said...

This old woman no dey tire?







Ljb addict#jut passing#

27 January 2017 at 09:44
Juliet Iwobi said...

AFROCANDY IS CRAZY. HERE IS THE FULL VIDEO OF HER DANCING WITH A NAKED MAN

27 January 2017 at 09:48
QUEEN BLESSING said...

disgusting. look at what a matured lady is portraying

27 January 2017 at 09:52
QUEEN BLESSING said...

27 January 2017 at 09:54
QUEEN BLESSING said...

27 January 2017 at 09:54
Anonymous said...

this is an act of joblessness. see her dirty ass

27 January 2017 at 09:55
Ohiren's Zone said...

Just perfect!.

27 January 2017 at 09:56
Ikemummy said...

Hmm... OK seen

27 January 2017 at 09:56
Ikemummy said...

I'm in

27 January 2017 at 09:58
OSINANL said...

OLD CARGO...

27 January 2017 at 10:00
Anonymous said...

A very dirty thing in a dirty environment...nonsense

27 January 2017 at 10:02
RareSpecie Z said...

Not a fan bt couldn't stop my 'Bura' from tanding.

27 January 2017 at 10:06
Carina K Jacob said...

SMH

Does she have a daughter, if yes then she must have a mental problem!

www.ckjacob.com

27 January 2017 at 10:06
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

wow

27 January 2017 at 10:07
Anonymous said...

I can smell the bum. Crab and fish

27 January 2017 at 10:16
Adigun Toba said...

I nearly got sacked from work,after my Boss cut me red handed watching this video,

27 January 2017 at 10:16
Anonymous said...

End time!!!

27 January 2017 at 10:21
Anonymous said...

Shame! Room so untidy.. Eberibe of the highest order..

27 January 2017 at 10:32

