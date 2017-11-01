Veteran journalist, Clare Hollingworth who broke news of World War II, dies aged 105

Hollingworth's death was announced in a statement released by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Hong Kong.
In August 1939, at the age of 27, late Hollingworth who was a rookie reporter with Britain’s Daily Telegraph, traveled alone to the German border and witnessed the first column of Nazi tanks mobilising to invade Poland.
Three days later she was the first journalist to break the news that launched her career.
Clare Hollingworth having narrowly escaped death severally spent much of her career on the front lines of major conflicts including in the Middle East, North Africa and Vietnam while working for British newspapers.
