U know as a child I always Thot Uti was short for Chukwuti or Utichukwu or something 😂😁😁 I even thot my dad and mum were playing when I asked them and they said : "the full name is Uti" . It was when Grandma confirmed it and told me the meaning that I said ooooooookaaayyy. Hehehehe 😂😂😂 so I just heard that winch Bisola used Urinary Tract Infection as clue for my name on @bigbrothernaija2017 #BigBrotherNaija 😂😂😂
Isokay. If any of them come to me after the show to "show them the way na" ....I go direct them go Hospital Lab .....mshewww. 🤔😑😂😂😂😂😂
Sunday, 29 January 2017
Uti Nwachukwu reacts to BBNaija housemate, Bisola, saying his name stands for "Urinary Tract Infection"
