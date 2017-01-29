LIS

Uti Nwachukwu reacts to BBNaija housemate, Bisola, saying his name stands for "Urinary Tract Infection"

Apparently Bisola who is one of the contestants in the Big Brother Naija house, said the former BBA stars name, UTI means Unirary Tract Infection. He took to his IG page to react. He wrote:

U know as a child I always Thot Uti was short for Chukwuti or Utichukwu or something 😂😁😁 I even thot my dad and mum were playing when I asked them and they said : "the full name is Uti" . It was when Grandma confirmed it and told me the meaning that I said ooooooookaaayyy. Hehehehe 😂😂😂 so I just heard that winch Bisola used Urinary Tract Infection as clue for my name on @bigbrothernaija2017 #BigBrotherNaija 😂😂😂
Isokay. If any of them come to me after the show to "show them the way na" ....I go direct them go Hospital Lab .....mshewww. 🤔😑😂😂😂😂😂
