US Vice Preisdent, Joe Biden has a message for Trump; 'Grow Up Donald'

In an interview with PBS NewsHour that aired Thursday, Biden was asked about President-elect Donald Trump's tweets, specifically one where he called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer "the head clown" and another in which he wrote,
"Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!"
Biden responded it was time for Trump to "be an adult."
"Grow up, Donald. Grow up. Time to be an adult," he said. "You're president. You've got to do something. Show us what you have. You're going to propose legislation. We're going to get to debate it. Let the public decide. Let them vote in Congress. Let's see what happens."
He continued, "It's going to be much clearer what he's for and against, and what we're for and against, now that it's going to get down to actually discussing in detail these issues that affect people's lives."
Biden also said it's "dangerous" for the President-elect to be skeptical of US intelligence agencies.
"I think it's dangerous for a President not to have confidence in, not to be prepared to listen to the myriad of intelligence agencies from defense intelligence, to the CIA, et cetera, is absolutely mindless. It's just mindless' he said.
