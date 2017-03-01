U.S Shop sparks outrage with signpost that reads 'Obama & other muslims not allowed here' (photos)

According to reports, the store also sells Barack Obama tissue paper, but he hasn't been arrested or charged yet, as no official police complaint has been made.
One of the signs on the shop also read “Kill Obama” and another says “Obama & Muslims not welcome here.”
The signs also read “2012 No Re-nig.” A sign aimed at NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who has protested about police brutality against black people, called the San Francisco 49ers quarterback an “overpaid half breed” and said he should “go back to Africa.”
“Colin Kaeper-d**k, you overpaid half-breed: Take your millions and go back to Africa,” the sign read.Ibrahim Hooper, national communications director of the Council of American-Islamic Relations [CAIR], said:
'While everyone has the First Amendment right to free speech even offensive speech we urge the store's owner to remove the sign in the interest of common decency and of our nation's unity at a time of increasing divisions.'CAIR revealed there were more than 900 anti-Muslim incidents since Donald Trump was elected, including Muslim women being targeted and mosques being threatened.
The racist sign is on the window of Mayhill convenience store, that is reportedly owned by Kevin Crouch.
