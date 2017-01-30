US Senator cries as he condemns Donald Trump's hostile travel ban ...Trump responds on Twitter
Many people are calling Trump's travel ban a great gift to extremists. As it's playing into the hands of ISIS recruiters, who are now calling it a war on Islam and Muslims and asking many people to fight back. Instead of fighting terrorism, this could get more muslims to become Jihadists.
New York Senator Chuck Schumer demanded that President Trump reverse his immigration order and called the ban 'mean-spirited'. Watch the video and Trump's Twitter response after the cut...
