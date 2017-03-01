US based couple found dead during Christmas after brother poisons them

A Facebook user, Aremo Oriola who is based in Brooklyn New York, shared the sad story of a Liberian couple based in Minnesota in the US, who was killed by the husband's brother due to greed and pure wickedness! Read what he wrote after the cut...
THE HEART OF MAN IS DESPERATELY WICKED. OVER WHAT......?? I just got this..someone who knows the wife personally just inbox me to confirm the story. According to him, they were liberians based in Minnesota. the couples went home for Christmas.. they had been sending monies home...for the husbands brother to build them houses. While at home this Christmas...this brother cooked food and sent over to his brother and wife. They died after eating the food.
