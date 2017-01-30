Update: Young Kenyan couple who got married in T-shirts off to dream honeymoon (Photos)

Ann and Wilson Mutura who stunned many after getting married in a simple ceremony dressed in T-shirts have finally set off for their all- expenses paid honeymoon.
Last week, we reported that several companies came out with lots of goodies for the couple including a first class wedding, honeymoon and many more. Read here
Today, January 30, 2017, Bonfire Adventures and Events has redeemed their pledge by sponsoring the couple's honeymoon to an undisclosed four- star hotel, where they will spend five days.
In a Facebook post, the company shared photos of the lovebirds boarding a Kenya Airways plane to their destination.
Captioning the post, they wrote: The day is finally here for Mr & Mrs. Wanjohi (Ksh 100 wedding couple ) courtesy of BONFIRE ADVENTURES AND EVENTS they were picked up from home straight to the airport to catch their flight to a FULLY PAID 5 days 4 nights Honeymoon Flying package in 4 star hotel -Mombasa (Diani).. The excitement on their face tells it all. Ann & Wilson Jibambeni .. Enjoy your honeymoon to the fullest.'
See more photos below..
