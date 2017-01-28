Update: Young Kenyan couple who got married dressed in T-shirts to get bumper packages

According to a Tuko News report, several companies have come out with detailed package for the couple including a first class wedding, honeymoon and many more goodies.
Below are the listed packages:
1. SLIQUE EVENTS PLANNER Ltd through M.D Aaltonen Jumba has offered a fully sponsored wedding to give Wilson & Anne an opportunity to celebrate with friends and family.
2. BONFIRE ADVENTURES AND EVENTS through CEO Kabu Simon has offered an all expenses paid honeymoon package.
3. FINE CINEMA PRODUCTION through M.D Maureen Karee has offered make-up artist and free photo-shoot on Valentine's Day.
4. Lilian, a volunteer in U.S has pledged start-up capital for a small business whichever Anne will find appealing.
5. Moses Meingati has offered one goat as a wedding gift.
6. Geoffrey Ngari has pledged a cake to the couple.
7. Derek Otieno, Wambui King'ori, Rosalind Njogu, Monica Chau and many others have pledged small tokens to celebrate this marriage.
