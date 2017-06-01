Update: President Uhuru invites ailing soccer star, Joe Kadenge to state house after his plea to meet him before dying.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally granted football legend Joe Kadenge his wish to meet him at State House in Nairobi.
Yesterday, we reported that the retired Kenyan football star and coach who has been battling with several ailments for years, made a plea in a video, requesting to meet with the President before he dies.
Joe Okudo, the permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, who visited the former Maragoli United and Abaluhya FC star icon at his home as soon as they heard his plea, confirmed that Kadenge would have his moment with the Head of State.
‘It’s true that the President will see Kadenge. He heard his wish to meet him and that’s why I’m here, to see his state of affairs including his health so that we plan their meeting in two or three days time as Mzee had requested.’
Source: Citizen Digital
No comments:
Post a Comment