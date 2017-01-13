Update: Police rescues 4-year-old boy who was kidnapped at gunpoint in Kenya

While addressing the media after handing the boy over to his family, Kiambu commander, Adiel Nyange said the multi-agency team of experts working on the case had been chasing the culprits from their initial hideout at Ruaraka before they nabbed them at Mwiki.
‘They have been moving regularly; by the time we caught up with them they were coming from Ruaka and moving towards Mwiki. Using our machiney, we intercepted them at Kasarani area. The kidnappers arrested includes, five women and three men, while three more females in connection with the kidnapping are on the run.According to Nairobi News, they demanded 2.2 million Kenyan shilling as ransom.
