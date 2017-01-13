LIS

LIS

Friday, 13 January 2017

Update: Police rescues 4-year-old boy who was kidnapped at gunpoint in Kenya

Young Kelson Kimani on Tuesday was rescued from his kidnappers in an operation carried by the police and multi-agency team of experts. The four-year-old boy who was kidnapped at his Nairobi home on Friday, January 6, was rescued from his abductors while attempting to transfer him from Kasarani to another hideout at Mwiki.
While addressing the media after handing the boy over to his family, Kiambu commander, Adiel Nyange said the multi-agency team of experts working on the case had been chasing the culprits from their initial hideout at Ruaraka before they nabbed them at Mwiki.
‘They have been moving regularly; by the time we caught up with them they were coming from Ruaka and moving towards Mwiki. Using our machiney, we intercepted them at Kasarani area. The kidnappers arrested includes, five women and three men, while three more females in connection with the kidnapping are on the run.
According to Nairobi News, they demanded 2.2 million Kenyan shilling as ransom.
Posted by at 1/13/2017 05:37:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts