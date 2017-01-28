Update: Police arrest man who clung on moving helicopter carrying Kenyan politician

Police have arrested the man who clung to the moving helicopter carrying Raila Odinga, a Presidential candidate for the August election. The man identified as Julius Mwithalii Rigo aka 'Bungoma's James Bond', stunned many when he comfortably swung up and sat on the moving chopper on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Read here
Mr. Rigo was said to have been arrested this morning after police traced him at his location.
According to Nairobi News, he was heard saying he wanted to board a chopper for the first time and must be that of Mr.Raila Odinga's. See another photo after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment