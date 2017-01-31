Update: Man who clung on moving helicopter in Kenya to undergo mental check up

Julius Mwithali, the man who clung to the moving helicopter carrying Raila Odinga last week, has been ordered to undergo mental check up. Appearing before the Maua Law Court today, January 30, 2017, he pleaded not guilty of attempted suicide and was subjected to a mental check up.
According to Nairobi News, he will reappear before the same court on Friday, February 3, 2017.
Julius Mwithali was arrested on Friday, January 27, 2017, after he swung up and sat on the landing skids of Raila's moving chopper. Read here
