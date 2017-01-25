LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Upcoming US actor, Jay Bowdy commits suicide on Facebook Live

On Monday Jan. 23. 2017, actor Jay Bowdy committed suicide while streaming on Facebook Live. It is unclear what prompted the 34 year old up-and-coming actor to take his life, some people claim it could be depression. In a letter, one the Bowdy's friends wrote:

 “I feel like I have failed you as a friend and for that I am truly sorry. In the time we spent together, there were some true heart to hearts,” she wrote. "I’m not one to express much, but I feel the need to because my heart is so heavy. My open letter to you. Though I haven’t known you long, we built a relationship that was strong. I’m sitting here looking through our last text messages and trying to figure out where I went wrong, what I missed, what I could have done differently to have been there for you in your time of need.”
Bowdy was born in San Antonio Texas and was the first person to earn a college degree on his father's side. He also has a Masters degree.
After his death, people kept sharing his Facebook live until they were asked to stop sharing it. Others reported the video to Facebook and the one on his page has since been taken down. The video was u on his page for over 8 hours before it was taken down y Facebook.

Bowdy had his first child at 18 and got married to his wife when he was 25. He had 2 kids from a previous relationship, and 4 children with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, his 3 sons and 3 daughters.
One of his last posts on Instagram:
This has been a tough year however I've accomplished so much in my 1st year here in #Hollywood #LosAngeles. I filmed a International #Film #GoingVertical in #Russia, I co-starred in #MurderBook on #NationalTV, filmed a movie called #Flochness, booked commercials, photo shoots, red carpet premiere of the movie #Prepper, and more. I also built some fantastic relationships. Met and did @iamtwinkiebyrd workshop that helped me realize what's important, what's more important, and why the hell I thought some things were even worth importance. Then met my big brother @jaugustrichards who is just as real as it comes. I couldn't ask for anybody better to help me through my path to manifest greatness as an Actor. Met one of the greatest businessmen in @scott_layne who took me under his wing instantly with @thehollywoodmen. Also made brothers from my time in Russia, signed with the phenomenal Sean, my manager, and awesome Tim, my commercial agent. Last but not least....I became #SAG! Again, it has been a very tough year however I am blessed! I look forward to the things that is next and thank everyone who has followed, liked, and honestly supported me through this journey. I'm all the way in for #2017 #Mind #Body #Soul.



Read some of the messages on his Facebook page and some from his friends on twitter.



8 comments:

Loveth Best said...

Na wah

25 January 2017 at 10:19
Gideon Okorie said...

Nothing should make someone decide to kill him or herself.. Absolutely nothing.

25 January 2017 at 10:21
eka said...

Na WA oh😓
Dis live sucide thing is just on d increase
These people should plz try 2 have a personal relationship with God!
That's d only sure way 2 overcome this...

25 January 2017 at 10:22
Iphie Abraham said...

Omg! Why na?








Lib addict#jut passing#

25 January 2017 at 10:27
Sbtlord Lheeman said...

Shocked
I Love This Blog

25 January 2017 at 10:31
Anonymous said...

Fine man like this, ehn!

25 January 2017 at 10:33
Anonymous said...

Maybe he found out the children aren't his. Who knows? Depression is very very bad.

25 January 2017 at 11:31
Anonymous said...

