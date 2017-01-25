Upcoming US actor, Jay Bowdy commits suicide on Facebook Live

“I feel like I have failed you as a friend and for that I am truly sorry. In the time we spent together, there were some true heart to hearts,” she wrote. "I’m not one to express much, but I feel the need to because my heart is so heavy. My open letter to you. Though I haven’t known you long, we built a relationship that was strong. I’m sitting here looking through our last text messages and trying to figure out where I went wrong, what I missed, what I could have done differently to have been there for you in your time of need.”
He is survived by his wife, his 3 sons and 3 daughters.
One of his last posts on Instagram:
This has been a tough year however I've accomplished so much in my 1st year here in #Hollywood #LosAngeles. I filmed a International #Film #GoingVertical in #Russia, I co-starred in #MurderBook on #NationalTV, filmed a movie called #Flochness, booked commercials, photo shoots, red carpet premiere of the movie #Prepper, and more. I also built some fantastic relationships. Met and did @iamtwinkiebyrd workshop that helped me realize what's important, what's more important, and why the hell I thought some things were even worth importance. Then met my big brother @jaugustrichards who is just as real as it comes. I couldn't ask for anybody better to help me through my path to manifest greatness as an Actor. Met one of the greatest businessmen in @scott_layne who took me under his wing instantly with @thehollywoodmen. Also made brothers from my time in Russia, signed with the phenomenal Sean, my manager, and awesome Tim, my commercial agent. Last but not least....I became #SAG! Again, it has been a very tough year however I am blessed! I look forward to the things that is next and thank everyone who has followed, liked, and honestly supported me through this journey. I'm all the way in for #2017 #Mind #Body #Soul.
