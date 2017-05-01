Unknown Man of God causes uproar on Facebook for his unbelievable wonders (Video)

In the disturbing footage uploaded on Facebook by M Gossip Mill yesterday, the unidentified man of God ordered his congregation to come forward for deliverance, before performing numerous wonders, which sent most of the members flying to the floor.
In another segment of his deliverance, the pastor whose church is yet unknown, was also seen performing wonders with his feet.
Facebook users didn’t find it funny as they angrily lashed out on the pastor.
Watch the video and read their comments below..
