University of Hertfordshire visits Nigeria- Meet with delegates from the Business and Law Faculty

We are also offering Various Scholarships towards the SEPT 2017 Intake!
What makes University of Hertfordshire stand out?
- Overseas study options and paid work placements on a large range of courses for a year.
- Student support on employment after studies.
- 24 hours access to State-of- the- Art learning resources.
- Tuition deposits for as low as 1,000GBP
- One of the safest learning environments in England and Wales.
- 30 minutes by train to Central London
Opebi- Ikeja, Lagos.
DATE: 2Oth January, 2017
Time: 10am- 1pm
Please click link below to register your interest: https://hertfordshire.typeform.com/to/DmQJfw
For further inquiries, please contact: 013427671, 09038823434
OR
Email this address: herts_nigeria@bcie.co.uk
No comments:
Post a Comment