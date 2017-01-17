LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

University of Hertfordshire visits Nigeria- Meet with delegates from the Business and Law Faculty

Meet with our International Recruitment Officer and a Senior Law Academic in Nigeria. Come discuss your Law and Business courses interest as well as other study areas with the International recruitment officer.

We are also offering Various Scholarships towards the SEPT 2017 Intake!
What makes University of Hertfordshire stand out?
  •  Overseas study options and paid work placements on a large range of courses for a year.
  •   Student support on employment after studies.
  •  24 hours access to State-of- the- Art learning resources.
  •  Tuition deposits for as low as 1,000GBP
  •  One of the safest learning environments in England and Wales.
  •  30 minutes by train to Central London
VENUE:   BCIE OFFICE Valley View Plaza, 99 Opebi Road (3rd Floor),
Opebi- Ikeja, Lagos.

DATE: 2Oth January, 2017

Time: 10am- 1pm

Please click link below to register your interest: https://hertfordshire.typeform.com/to/DmQJfw

For further inquiries, please contact: 013427671, 09038823434
OR
Email this address: herts_nigeria@bcie.co.uk
